City of Ingleside host town hall to address recent environmental concerns

Bulk waste and brush pickup will now be done quarterly compared to every eight weeks, which was the schedule before.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Ingleside officials are addressing some environmental concerns related to brush pick up and waste water.

Ingleside residents will convene at the Humble Center at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the issue, including the city's efforts to mitigate problems at its treatment plant.

Previously, Ingleside was responsible for brush pickup, while solid waste hauler Republic Services handled bulk waste, such as sofas.

However, Republic Services now handles both types of waste. Ingleside City manager Brenton Lewis says a new agreement stipulates that brush and bulk waste will be collected if it occupies space.

Bulk waste and brush pickup will now occur quarterly instead of every eight weeks, as previously scheduled. Lewis said the change is part of an overall endeavor to maintain cleanliness within the city.

"When you drive through the community, you will see a lot of the stuff that as someone needs to have it removed from their house, they'll go ahead and put it on their curbside," he said. "And it might sit there for 2 months. So this is one thing we want to address on that part. Just making sure everybody knows what the new program is. And there is under our city code, there is a chance that we go through the process, for illegal dumping, and they could be cited if it is too early."

As far as wastewater treatment plant, certain items that residents have been flushing are causing problems. These items do not degrade properly.

"Handi wipes, we've seen footballs, they're the small ones," Lewis said. "Towels, just regular hand towels, somehow they got into the wastewater system."

Lewis shared the city is in the permitting process of reconstructing a new treatment plant 2-3 years down the road.

Lewis is encouraging residents to put out their brush and bulk waste on the curb by 7 a.m. the day before the start of the collection. The first collection starts next week. But the city doesn't want brush and waste out on the curb any earlier than that.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!