City of Ingleside to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the price of groceries consistently rising, residents may need other alternatives to help them replenish their pantries.

The City of Ingleside will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the San Patricio Health Department located on 261 San Angelo Avenue, according to a social media post from Ingleside police.

Residents are encouraged to register in advance by scanning the QR code below.

