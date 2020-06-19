KINGSVILLE, Texas — City leaders in Kingsville are looking ahead to their annual Fourth of July celebrations with of course a few safety precautions to keep in mind.

Not only are folks there gearing up to celebrate the nation's birthday, but it also happens to be the city's 116th birthday and NAS-Kingsville's 78th anniversary.

We're told this year's pet bike and people parade is still a go, but in light of COVID-19 it will look a little different. Participants will be asked to social distance and use face masks.

"The way we have to do things now, it's a little different but we are trying to make the best of the circumstances we are dealing with and first and foremost we want to make sure everyone is safe," Director of Tourism Janine Reyes said. "Parades have been going on since the beginning of the COVID crisis, because people can distance or be in their cars."

Keep in mind there will not be the usual gathering that follows the parade. The awards ceremony will now be online and we're told merchants are expected to host watch parties for that. Among the categories, this year is the "most creative face mask."

