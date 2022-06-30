CCIA travel numbers sees upward trend compared to pre-pandemic reports

In 2019, the Corpus Christi area had about 270,000 passengers come through the gates of CCIA.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at the Corpus Christi International Airport say their most recent travel numbers are showing great promise.

They're so good in fact, they're hoping to exceed pre-pandemic levels this year.

The pandemic and other issues took a toll on that number, but 2022's numbers are looking brighter, being just under 22,000 for those pre-pandemic levels.

"The airlines are starting to fly in and out of our airport more often, in fact compared to this time last year we're up about 6,000 seats which means there are more available tickets to be able to sale," said Tyler Miller, Director of CCIA. " That keeps prices at least relatively low compared to what would happen if there were only on or two empty seats on an airplane."

