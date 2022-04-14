City of Kingsville receives half a million dollars that will aid in economic expansion of small businesses

Manny Salazar with the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce said the grant will help spread economic prosperity to small business hoping to get their big break.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville had plenty to be thankful for after receiving $500,000 grant funding this year and next year as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The City is looking to invest in small business owners who want to open up shop in their area.

In the heart of downtown Kingsville, Tom Difrancesca and his wife who owned the Novel Bend Bookstore are seeing a revitalization.

"We've seen a lot of changes, when we moved in there was no one on either side of us," Difrancesca said.

Currently the couple is hoping that the new grant will help other small business owners live out their dreams.

"Anything the City will do to help us small businesses. Everything I've read is that the more downtown thrives the more the community thrives," Difrancesca said.

"We would love to partner with people doing everything from starting a boutique or a restaurant, a bar, or even some commercial development," Salazar said. "It allows for all sorts of funding avenues open to all sorts of ideas."

Salazar adds that another program will provide a grant up to $250,000, but there's a requirement that the business will create jobs.

"We want to see one job for every $10,000 that is allocated through a grant," Salazar said.

In order to apply for the program, Salazar said the person must have a well developed business plan that the City can feel comfortable funding.

"At the end of the day it's tax payer money and we want to be good stewards of tax payer dollars and we want to have good investments," Salazar said.

Rebecca Luna, owner of Southern Charm, said she took advantage of a different type of grant and encourages others to look into what the City is offering.

"Especially with this grant if people take advantage, these empty buildings are the perfect spot to come in," Luna said.

To apply and learn more, you are encouraged to reach out to Manny Salazar at the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce by calling 9361) 592-6438 or email manny@kingsville.org.

