City of Kingsville set to open new recycling facility

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville is set to open it's very new recycling center on Monday.

Residents have been coming to Kingsville to drop off their recyclables at the City's facility on West Lee for years. But residents will soon have to head over on Coral Avenue to drop off their recyclable materials.

According to Kingsville resident Billie Williams, the new designated recycling area already poses a benefit to those who seek to practice sustainability.

"I certainly am going to recycle over there, I think it's very worthwhile," Williams said. "I hate thinking of filling the landfill with all the stuff that can be used."

The facility will be open on Monday. The City said that last year the program diverted 134 tons of material from ending up in the landfill. According to the City, it has moved the site to try and provide a more centralized location for residents.

