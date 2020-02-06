MATHIS, Texas — The City of Mathis is getting closer to making its downtown area an attraction not only for tourists, but for business owners as well.

Work is underway along San Patricio Avenue as the city looks to widen the sidewalks along with other improvements. In some spots, new lighting and benches are being added.

City Manager Mike Barrera has been working on this project for the last eight years that he's been on the job. Luckily, he's been able to secure $1.8M in grants to help the city pay for the improvements.

"When this is all over and done with, which we're thinking maybe in a couple of years, the whole downtown from Highway 359 to Front Street will be completely redone with wider sidewalks lights and lights landscaping," Barrera said.

Barrera said thanks to the grants, Mathis only has to cover 25-percent of the cost of the upgrades.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: