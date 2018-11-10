MATHIS, Texas (Kiii News) — The City of Mathis issued Thursday a water boil advisory to residents after mechanical issues at their water intake pumps caused the city distribution system to lose pressure.

Notice was posted on the City's website Thursday, as well as the mayor's Facebook page.

According to the City, the issue with the water intake pumps at the lake have been resolved, but since pressure dropped below the minimum 20 psi required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the City is required to issue a water boil advisory to Mathis residents.

All water used for consumption, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes and then cooled prior to use. You may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources.

The City said they will notify residents when the water boil advisory has been lifted.

