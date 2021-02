The city estimates that the repair will take one to two hours.

MATHIS, Texas — City of Mathis crews have found a leak at Rockport and Perez St., officials said today in a Facebook post.

Water service will be shut off to repair the line, officials said.

Officials estimate that it will take one to two hours to isolate and repair the line. All services will be restored when the repair is completed.

