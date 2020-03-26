ODEM, Texas — Late Thursday evening the City of Odem put into place a citywide stay-at-home order that takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and lasts until 11:59 p.m. April 3.

Similar to the stay-at-home orders in nearby cities and towns such as Nueces County, the order prohibits people from taking part in non-essential activities. As part of the order, a citywide curfew will be put in effect from 11 p.m.-5 a.m.

The entire order was posted to Facebook by the Odem Police Department. You can read it below:

