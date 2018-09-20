Petronila (KIII News) — City of Petronila crews have been battling flood waters over the last couple days, with many streets still covered in water Thursday.

Flooding in the area has been an issue for years, according to one Petronila resident.

"There's a neighbor just one street over from us that just put up a brand new home, spent over $150,000, and they've got four inches of water in their house," Melody Garver said.

According to Garver, no one has been maintaining the ditches for a long time in the area. Part of the problem seems to be runoff from the nearby dump.

City crews know it has been an issue for a while and will be trying to get as much of the flooding taken care of as they can.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII