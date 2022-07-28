Coastal Bend community, business leaders gather in Portland for State of the Industry Luncheon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area community and business leaders gathered in Portland for the State of the Industry Luncheon hosted by the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
3NEWS' Anchor Mike Gillaspia served as the emcee and moderator of the event.
The event included a panel of leaders from construction operators J.M. Davidson, SpawGlass, as well as representatives from the Port of Corpus Christi. They answered questions about the current state of the workforce and trends in their respective industries.
Panelists also spoke to the future of the Coastal Bend economy, and what it will take to keep it strong.
