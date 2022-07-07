City of Portland held special senior prom

The special prom takes place on Thursday, July 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Portland Community Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Portland Senior Center hosted a 50's-themed Prom for residents who are age 60 & greater.

The special prom took place on Thursday, July 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Portland Community Center.

Kristin Connor, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Portland, said people were able to vote for their prom royalty.

"We will crown a prom king and queen, so you're able to vote for your friends, vote for yourself whoever you'd like to vote for," Connor said.

The Riptide Band also provided live music for the special event.

The Portland Senior Center hosts various events throughout the year, but the event was the first time they had a senior prom. The winners of the nomination were Grace Borcher and Antonio Deleon.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.