City of Portland held special senior prom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Portland Senior Center hosted a 50's-themed Prom for residents who are age 60 & greater.
The special prom took place on Thursday, July 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Portland Community Center.
Kristin Connor, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Portland, said people were able to vote for their prom royalty.
"We will crown a prom king and queen, so you're able to vote for your friends, vote for yourself whoever you'd like to vote for," Connor said.
The Riptide Band also provided live music for the special event.
The Portland Senior Center hosts various events throughout the year, but the event was the first time they had a senior prom. The winners of the nomination were Grace Borcher and Antonio Deleon.
