City of Portland offering bottled water to residents

The city had to shut off water for repairs to the system.

PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland experienced reduced water pressure beginning at midnight last night. Currently, all water is shut-off while staff inspects water lines and makes repairs.

The City of Portland has limited supplies of bottled water to distribute to Portland residents. Residents may receive bottled water via a drive through line at the Portland Community Center at 2000 Billy G Webb.

City crews are working diligently to get the water system back on line as quickly as possible, officials said.

Water will be turned on briefly while leaks are identified and citizens are asked to please conserve water during this time to prevent future shortages.

Once the system is restored, a boil water notice must be issued.

Stay with 3News for more information as it comes in.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.