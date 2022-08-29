City of Portland's Indian Pointe Pier to reopen Monday evening

A ceremony celebrating the Indian Point Park, Pavilion and Pier Dedication will take place Monday at 6 p.m.

PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland is celebrating the reopening of the Indian Point Park, Pavilion and Pier.

The pier was closed for some time, but now it is open and according to city officials-- it’s better than ever.

Thanks to community partnerships, the City was able to add upgrades that they hope people will enjoy.

“We upgraded all of the lighting on the pier, we added green fishing lights you can see at the bottom, we also upgraded all of the railings to where it’s more accessible,” said Shelby O’Brien with the City of Portland.

The fish cleaning stations were also upgraded for anglers who catch a bite or two. The pier will be open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. There will be picnic tables added for residents to enjoy as well.

This addition comes as the City continues to grow.

“This is a wonderful time in the history of Portland,” said Mayor Cathy Skurow.

The ceremony will take place Monday at 6 p.m. and afterwards the pier will be officially open for anyone to stop by. Mayor Skurow says there are more projects planned for the future.