City of Portland experiencing growth, leaders say it's just the beginning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Portland is seeing an explosion of growth as they are projected to see around 10,000 more residents in the next three-to-five years.

At Moore Avenue and 5th Street, residents will find Boho Ranch Co Boutique. It's one of the City's newer smaller businesses. Natalie Hill is the proud owner who decided to open shop in her hometown.

"I came back and it was just amazing to see how much it has grown, but it's still a small town feel, which is great," Hill said.

Kathleen Weisenberger, Assistant City Manager of Portland, said there are nearly 3000 new houses planned and under construction across 12 new subdivisions.

"In addition to that you consider three-to-four people average per home, looking at 10,000 new residents in the next three-to-five years," Weisenberger said.

The City is also seeing commercial growth as stores such as Big Lots, Auto Zone, and Freddy's come to town. One thing that has residents talking is an approved retail development at Highway 181 and Broadway Street that includes a 125,000 sf retail anchor store, 17 retail pad sites, and 10 acres of high-end Class A multifamily.

The growth driven in part to the 38 billion dollar industrial investment that surrounds Portland.

Tim Stephens is with the Portland Chamber of Commerce.

"Nice sports facilities and those bring in hotel guest on the weekends, had a lot of hotels pop up, banking pop up, " Stephens said.

The hotel occupancy tax, along with the sales tax increases is expected to ultimately benefit residents.

"Which is averaging 17% growth every year, that will continue to grow. What that does for our residents, it has the potential to lower the tax burden," Weisenberger said.

While Portland is growing, Weisenberger said that maintaining a sense of community is crucial.

"Its one of the things we pride ourselves on, we'd like to say Portland has more parks than potholes," Weisenberger said.

