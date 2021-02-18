City of Portland shutting off water from 10:30 p.m. - 5 a.m. for conservation

Citizens can expect water pressure to build beginning at 5 a.m. with full pressure by 5:30 a.m.

PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland announced it will be turning off water for residents from 10:30 p.m. today until 5 a.m. tomorrow as the city works to replenish storage tanks. City officials said the move will help reduce the chance that water will have to be turned off during the day.

According to Portland City Manager Randy Wright, utility crews found over 30 leaks due to frozen pipes at a majority of homes today.

“We want to provide our citizens with water throughout the day and make up those losses overnight until we get the leaks under control," Wright said. "Hopefully, we can address all the leaks on Thursday and avoid any further shut-offs.”

Portland still remains under a water boil notice. Report water leaks at (361) 777-4444.

