City of Portland takes population growth under consideration for new fiscal budget

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Portland is busy working on their fiscal budget and doing so in the middle of a massive economic boom. More than 140 million dollars’ worth of commercial development is underway.

According to a census, since 2020, Portland has had 1,000 people move to the city every year. 3NEWS spoke with Portland's Assistant City Manager Kathleen Weisenberger to find out how their new $45 million budget factors in the new families moving there.

She says the city is planning ahead – the property tax rate in Portland has stayed relatively flat around 65 cents for the past five years. Weisenberger says that's all by design.

“Several years down the road, we're going to be needing a new fire station,” she said. “We start hiring those firefighters now and spreading that cost over the years, and buying the equipment. Prior to the fire station coming in, so that that tax rate can be smooth for our residents.

The city's general fund is worth $20.5 million. With new residents moving into the city, Weisenberger says maintaining emergency response levels is crucial.

"Approximately 1,000 people a year have moved to Portland, so we're really looking at what does that mean to make sure that we're still getting the same level of services to our current residents and preparing to be able to serve that additional population.”