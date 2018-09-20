PREMONT, Texas (Kiii News) — The City of Premont issued a water boil advisory to residents Thursday due to low water pressure in their system, as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Until the advisory is lifted, Premont residents are told to boil all water for drinking, cooking and making ice. The water should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes and cooled prior to use. Residents can also purchase bottled water or obtain it from another suitable source.

Residents will be notified as soon as the water boil advisory is lifted.

