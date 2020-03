ROBSTOWN, Texas — The City-County Health District confirmed Wednesday afternoon the first positive case of COVID-19 in Robstown, Texas.

Officials said the patient is a female between 70-80 years of age. She has been hospitalized.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the City of Robstown said the City-County Health District "is working with health officials on contact tracing to limit further transmission."

