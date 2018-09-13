Corpus Christi (KIII News) — People in Robstown were listening to their City leaders Thursday when they said to prepare this weekend's weather. They lined up near the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds to receive free sandbags.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza went Live from Robstown with the latest as residents picked up their sandbags.

