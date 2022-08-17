City of Robstown looks for ways to address flooding issues

Robstown is part of a regional drainage study which can hopefully provide monies to fix what is causing the flooding, but that could take years.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — In the past, it didn't take much rain to flood neighborhoods in Robstown. But recently, the city got almost three inches of rain with no flooding. Here's why.

"We've been preparing for this for hurricane season for weeks," said Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez. "Our public works crews have been cleaning our drainage boxes, trying to clean up as many as they can throughout the city. We've prepared sandbags. We have over 1,000 sandbags ready to go."

In Robstown, the same areas flood over and over again, just like in May of 2021.

"One was in the Casa Blanca in the southside area over there," Gomez added. "We have one area here in the middle of town which is called Town-square and we had another area on the southside also. We had another problem come up here on the northside".

Robstown is part of a regional drainage study which can hopefully provide monies to fix what is causing the flooding, but that could take years.

"It's going to take some time, first of all. Then once that study is done then we still have to find the funding to get some of the things they recommend for us to do," Gomez added.

Gomez said that in the meantime there are still preventative actions that the City can do to prepare for potential flooding.

"We have to right now, keep going with our cleaning projects," Gomez said, "maintenance projects and we're trying to work with all the entities to do that with the county and the drainage district. Like I said, they help us out a lot".

Gomez added that they're keeping an eye on the upcoming rain the Coastal Bend is expecting. Plus, with it still being hurricane season, they're not letting their guard down.

