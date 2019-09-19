ROBSTOWN, Texas — The City of Robstown was awarded a $500,000 grant to buy a brand new fire truck and an ambulance.

City officials received the grant through the Fire, Ambulance and Service Truck Fund.

Back in May the City of Robstown applied for the statewide grant that distributes $8 million throughout rural areas. The only requirement for the grant was the city had to match $5,000 of the $500,000 grant.

The new vehicles will replace a 10-year-old firetruck and an 11-year-old ambulance.

According to city officials, they received the news through email and were excited to tell their firefighters.

"All the guys were very excited when we got the news yesterday. Beatriz actually sent us the email. At first, we couldn't believe it," assistant Chief Javier Zapata said.

"The City of Robstown Fire and EMS departments, not only service the City of Robstown. We also service western Nueces County and the rural areas. So it benefits our city and the residents of rural Nueces County," Grants Administrator Beatriz Charo said.

The Robstown Fire Department received their first-ever custom cab fire truck in August. The fire department currently has 12 firefighters, and once they receive the new vehicles, they will have three fire engines, a skeeter truck, and three ambulances.

All the City of Robstown has to do is sign the paperwork and then order the fire trucks.

Robstown will have the new ambulance and firetruck in service by 2020.

