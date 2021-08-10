City of Rockport announces change in water disinfecting process

Public Works Director, Mile Donoho said while there may be a slight chlorine taste or smell there is zero health risk to residents or pets.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The city of Rockport announced today that they will be disinfecting their water system beginning next week.

According to Public Works Director, Mike Donoho the city will be changing the type of disinfectant used to kill bacteria in the drinking water from chloramines to free chlorine.

Donoho said while there may be a slight chlorine taste, or smell there is zero health risk to residents or pets.

“Most water supplies do this on a regular basis," Donoho said. “To ensure that we have an adequate amount of chlorine residual in our water systems, we have 28 sampling sites visited every day, field testing, and twice a week we send off to labs to make sure we have safe water for our citizens."

The process will begin Oct. 11. and is expected to take two-to-three weeks.

In the meantime, there is no need to boil water, but it is suggested you let the tap water run a little before cooking or drinking it.

