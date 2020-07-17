City of Rockport closing city parks and Community Aquatic Center

ROCKPORT, Texas — The City of Rockport is closing city parks including the Community Aquatic Center in the midst of the pandemic.
This closure corresponds with the prohibition of vehicles at Rockport Beach. However, the Tule Hike and Bike Trail will remain open.
City crews will use this time to complete maintenance projects at the various parks. Officials say these projects are not possible with the parks open. During the first shutdown, crews were able to catch up on a backlog of work which included cleaning up acts of vandalism that happened during the "stay at home" order.
