City of Rockport selected to be part of Museum on Main Street Program

It offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths and highlight the changes that have affected their fortunes over the past century.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The governor's office announced that the City of Rockport was selected for the Museum on Main Street Program.

It was one of the seven selected from 53 areas around the state that applied.

The historic Fulton Mansion is sure to play a part in the program that Rockport will host in coordination with the Smithsonian. The program is called "Crossroads: Changes in Rural America."

3NEWS wondered if Rockport could complete the huge project over the next year and a half before its scheduled opening in January 2025.

Texas Tropical Trail Executive Director Sandy Jumper said there is plenty of history to draw from for the project.

"We've got the history center for Aransas County, we've got so many sources that we can pull from. Of course it's the Cultural Arts District and they've been helping on that. In fact Jennifer Day has spearheaded this project," she said.

