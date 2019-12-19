CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The federal government is offering more help to small business owners who are trying to make their businesses successful even after Hurricane Harvey.

Business owners can apply for specialty grants through Texas Back in Business, which ranges from $50,000- $250,000.

"Help us to expand our business and hire more employees because I know we're eventually we're gonna need them because we're already seeing the signs of our community coming back," owner Stacy Hawkins

The money will be distributed to small businesses that qualify by June of 2020.

