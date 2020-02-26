ROCKPORT, Texas — The tragic death of two-year-old Charleigh Nelson is causing county and city officials in the Rockport area to re-think their septic tank system rules. Nelson fell down a septic system at the paradise lagoons RV park near Rockport last Wednesday. A little over an hour later, her lifeless body was retrieved. A witness told police she had walked on top of one of the septic system covers that was loose and she simply fell down 15 feet into the shaft.

Concerning what officials are doing to keep this tragedy from happening again, Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth, says “We had a discussion in house just this morning matter of fact staff looking at what things we can do from a regulatory standpoint on protecting people from that pattern publicly accessible covers like that.”

Rockport has about 35 RV parks in the city and about 75 in the county. Some with city utility services others using some kind of septic system.

“We actually contract with Aransas County to do our septic system, so we don't do them in house we contract out to the county to do that.” Mr. Carruth continues, “We'll be getting with environmental health to see exactly what they're doing and what they have in their toolbox to do from the regulatory standpoint and we'll work cooperatively with them and then again look at what state authority might be available to us. “

Rockport city council signed off on a deal to allow a proposed housing subdivision at the 35 bypass and FM 2165. The subdivision will use a septic system instead of a city wastewater line. The developer says each home will have its own septic system. The lines will only be 4 inches in diameter so there's no worry that a child will ever fall into one like they did at Paradise Lagoons.