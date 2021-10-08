The City of Rockport is switching the public water supply disinfectant. Here's what you should know.

Officials said there may be a slight chlorine taste or smell to the water and suggest letting water run for two minutes before cooking with it or drinking.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The City of Rockport will stop using chloramines in the public drinking water supply and instead switch to a "reliable disinfectant" to reduce the need of flushing the system, which results in a waste of water, city officials said.

The switch in systems will begin on Oct. 11 and could take two to three weeks.

“There isn’t a need to boil the water, but we suggest letting the cold tap run for about two minutes before collecting water for cooking or drinking if you don’t have a filtration system,” Public Works Director Mike Donoho said. “And, at the end of the month, change the filtration system on your sinks, ice makers and refrigerator water dispensers."

Both methods meet all EPA standards, are not a health risk, and are monitored daily through the City’s 28 sampling sites.

Donoho said it is normal for water systems using chloramines to temporarily change to another form of disinfectant to ensure ongoing safety of the water. Because of this change and the use of a calibration and injection system, there may be a slight chlorine taste or smell to the water.

“Residents with home dialysis machines should check with their physician or equipment supplier if they are using water from the tap. And, aquarium and swimming pool owners should pay special attention to the chemistry,” Donoho added.

Water customers may call the City’s Public Works Department at 361-790-1160 for additional information or questions.

