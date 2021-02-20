City of Rockport to shut water off Saturday at 5:00 p.m. until Sunday

The city will be turning the water back on Sunday, February 21 at 8:00 a.m.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Residents of Rockport are still facing water challenges.

Mayor Patrick Rios posted an update Saturday stating they have identified the main breaks and leaks however, there are still several lingering broken pipes within the community.

The city will be turning off the water at 5:00 p.m. and will turn it back on Sunday at 8:00 a.m.



