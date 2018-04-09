Rockport (KIII News) — During the week of Sept. 10, the City of Rockport's Public Works Department will change the type of disinfectant used in the water supply to kill bacteria in the drinking water and water pipe system and provide a reliable disinfectant residual throughout all points in the distribution system.

The process will take approximately two to three weeks. Both methods meet all EPA standards, are not a health risk, and are monitored daily through the City's 28 sampling sites.

According to Public Works Director Mike Donoho, it is normal for water systems using chloramines to temporarily change to another form of disinfectant to ensure the ongoing safety.

Due to the change and the use of a new calibration and injection system, there may be a slight chlorine taste or smell.

"There isn't a need to boil the water, but we suggest letting the cold tap run for about two minutes before collecting water for cooking or drinking if you don't have a filtration system," he noted. "And, at the end of the month, change the filtration system on your sinks, ice makers, and refrigerator water dispensers," Donoho said. "Residents with home dialysis machines should check with their physician or equipment supplier if they are using water from the tap. Also, the aquarium and swimming pool owners should pay special attention to the chemistry."

Water customers may call the City's Public Works Department at 361-790-1160 for additional information or questions.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII