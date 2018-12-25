ROCKPORT, Texas (Kiii News) — With the help of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, the City of Rockport has been working to beautify its downtown area.

Several economic recovery planning groups were formed after Hurricane Harvey hit last August, and one of those issues was adding art and flora to the downtown landscape. While they were hit really hard by Harvey, members of the Chamber said the city has come a long way.

"As I tell everybody, Rockport every day is better, and so the message out there is come visit us and see it for yourself," Vice Chair Mary Hime said.

If you do plan to stop by, you'll see that downtown Rockport has much to offer, including murals, flowers and a number of other projects. Hime said they are always looking for volunteers to help rebuild.

