City of San Diego providing water to residents

SAN DIEGO, Texas — The San Diego Fire Department and the city have set up drinking water for residents on CR 160 Loma Linda area.
Any residents who need water can take jugs and fill them up.
According to the fire department trucks will be out for a couple of hours as needed.
