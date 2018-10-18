Taft (KIII News) — The small town of Taft held a vigil Wednesday night to remember the victims in Saturday's deadly shooting that left four people dead.

Friends and relatives of the victims gathered for a solemn vigil all under the watchful eye of law enforcement.

Currently, Taft is still heartbroken from the loss of four people, but the community came together to remember them.

With a heavy police presence surrounding the park across the street from the immaculate conception church, the Espinoza and Sandoval families gathered to pray and embraced by their loved ones and city leaders.

Juan Espinoza Sr. and his three grandsons, Juan Sandoval III, Jeremy Sandoval, and Nicky Sandoval were honored while the community continued praying for the three men's father Juan Espinoze Jr. who was the only survivor of Saturday's shooting.

"Hope they can heal," neighbor Yudit Mendoza said. They could count on Taft.

"It's very hard for them to go through its a heavy cross by we are here as a community to pray for them," resident Esteban Tijerina said.

According to Mayor Pedro Lopez, he organized Wednesday's vigil to be full of music, love, and warmth.

Lopez asked for donations to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

Lopez said that the reason why police were at the vigil was that they were a security blanket and were there to help block off the roads surrounding the park.

