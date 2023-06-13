Many city offices, properties will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth

However, crews will be busy this weekend, holding an emergency evacuation training and spraying for mosquitos on Friday, and handing out free sand bags, on Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is hosting an emergency evacuation training exercise Friday.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Regional Transportation Authority, CCISD and the Coastal Bend Chapter of the American Red Cross are participating.



The exercise calls for volunteers, as the City looks to make sure everyone is onboard when it comes to emergency evacuations in the event of a massive disaster such as a hurricane.

You can head over the Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy, at 2 p.m. if you would like to participate.

Mosquito-spraying schedule

Vector control will be resuming its war against mosquitoes Friday night.



Crews are scheduled to spray North Beach, but that will depend on weather conditions and wind speeds.



Remember to use mosquito repellent containing DEET, and regularly drain standing water around your home





Sandbag distribution

Also, the city of Corpus Christi’s Public Works Department and NAS-Corpus Christi and are teaming up for a sandbag distribution event Saturday.



The bags will be pre-filled.

No hurricane is currently targeting the Corpus Christi area, however, this is an annual event that aims to help residents prepare ahead of time.

Distribution will take place at West Guth Park and the City Service Center, located at 5352 Ayers Street – at the corner of Civitan Drive -- from 8 a.m.- noon, or until all the bags have been given away.

Juneteenth holiday schedule

Several city services will not be available on Monday in observance of the federal Juneteenth holiday.



There will not be any garbage or recycling collected. Instead, Monday’s pickups will be done ahead of time on Saturday.

Heavy brush and bulky items will not be collected, and the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be closed, but the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

The 311 Call Center also will be closed. Residents can use the MYCC311 app on mobile devices, which can be downloaded t athe Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Animal Care Services will be closed.



Some parks and recreation department facilities will be open, including the H-E-B and Al Kruse Tennis Centers, as well as the Lozano and Oso golf courses.

Collier Pool, located at 3801 Harris Drive, will be open 6-9 a.m. for lap swim only, and the Corpus Christi Natatorium, located at 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy, will be open noon-8 p.m. The H-E-B Pool, located at 1520 Shely St., also will be open from 2-7:30 p.m.

West Guth, Greenwood and Oso pools will be closed.

Splash pads will be open, however.