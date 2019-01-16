CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to problems plaguing the City of Corpus Christi's utility billing system, officials say the end is in sight.

City Council received an update Tuesday from Interim City Chief Information Officer Peter Collins, the man in charge of figuring out and fixing the issue with utility billing. Over the last year, hundreds of Corpus Christi residents have reported higher than normal bills after a new system went into effect last year.

Collins said a majority of the problems connected to complaints of overcharges and inaccurate bills for water usage have been addressed, and only a handful of customers are still having issues. The number of people experiencing billing problems is down from hundreds just months ago.

"There were huge issues that went on all last year, as you know, and we've been able to correct a majority of the issues," Collins said. "There's still work to be done, but as far as when you receive the bill, it's an accurate bill."

Collins said new office procedures, training and fixing equipment issues were the main targets in fixing the billing problems.