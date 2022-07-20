City officials await survey results that could determine upgrades, renovations to the American Bank Center

City officials are awaiting the results of a study to build a hotel/convention facility connected to the American Bank Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials are awaiting the results of a study that will tell them the best plan of action to build a hotel convention center.

Currently, the city has the American Bank Center and the Selena Auditorium, both of which are aging.

The Statewide Conference for Education of the Deaf is taking place at the American Bank Center. People from across the state have come to try and learn about the latest practices and services for the hard of hearing and the deaf community.

Elizabeth Douglas came down from Waco and is a sign language interpreter. However, walking around the American Bank Center, it was clear to her and many other people that the building is in need of upgrades.

The area's visitors bureau said the City has lost some 36,000 hotel room nights and over $30 million in economic benefit because we don't have a convention center with a hotel connected.

"I was highly critical of the shape it had gotten in, in fact I told the city manager that the ABC center is an embarrassment and the management was poor," said Corpus Christi Councilman Mike Pusley.

Zanoni agrees with the Pusley about the condition that the convention center is in, which is why he wanted the study to look at improvements.

"I do believe we need it in the hotel," Zanoni said. "I agreed to do the study of the hotel but I asked the work group who's working on it. Let's also look at the convention center. It's very dated, it's very dated it is not a top-tier convention center."

Zanoni feels that the hotel convention center is a project that is going to get done. He tells 3News that believes that the only real question right now is figuring out where to get the money to pay for it will ultimately come from.

