City officials celebrate Ayers Street Project completion with ribbon cutting

The next projects cruising toward completion will be Laguna Shores in Flour Bluff and Brawner Parkway from Carroll Lane to Kostoryz Road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists who use Ayers Street as part of their daily commute can breath a sigh of relief.

The nearly $12 million Ayers Street Project was celebrated on Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The project stretches from SPID all the way to Gollihar Road and includes the widening of the roadway to five lanes. The project also includes new turn lanes and ADA compliant ramps.

The project took 22 months to complete and will allow additional access to businesses on the west side.

"It's just so important that we needed to continue the expansion of this area as you can see there is bingo halls down there," said Corpus Christi Councilman Roland Barrera. The new stripes we just wanted to make it conducive for people to continue doing business."

