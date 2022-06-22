Laguna Shores Project concludes after 19 months of construction

The $17 million Laguna Shores Project included significant improvements to three segments of Laguna Shores Road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials were excited to celebrate the completion of the Laguna Shores Project.

The $17 million Laguna Shores Project took over 19 months to complete and included significant improvements to three segments of Laguna Shores Road.

The improvements includes Graham Road to SPID, Hustlin Hornet to Caribbean Drive and Mediterranean Drive to Wyndale Street.

All of the segments were reconstructed, widened and elevated and received infrastructure and drainage improvements.

