State officials discuss redistricting, what that could mean for the Coastal Bend

Right now, the plan shows Nueces County being broken up between Hinojosa and state Senator Eddie Lucio.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa vowed to fight the redistricting plan last night.

The senate mapping of Nueces County shows 15 to 18 percent of the county is set to go to Senator Lucio while Hinojosa gets to keep the rest.



However Hinojosa said he's already in negotiations to try and reverse the decision.

"I intend to be able to push back on any attempt to split Nueces County or take away Nueces County from my Senate District 20," Hinojosa said.