Officials with the City of Corpus Christi's Water Department are putting rumors to rest following a slew of recent reports cornering Facebook memories.

City officials tweeted a warning to residents after claims came in regarding a post stating the city had issued a water boil. Officials quickly noted the post dated back to 2016 and resurfaced as part of Facebook's "on this day" feature.

If you question a post on social media you can verify that post here.

