CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced that construction will begin soon the long-awaited, Park Road 22 Bridge Project.

The Park Road 22 Bridge project includes the construction of two bridges (northbound and southbound) over a canal that is being constructed by the developer, Haas-Anderson Construction, LTD.

"In February 2020, City Staff issued a limited Notice to Proceed to begin the preliminary work activities in preparation for construction while allowing the developers time to construct the connecting canals," stated city officials.

The Park Road 22 Bridge Project is expected to start in July and should take about 21 months to complete, officials say.

According to developers, the $13,943,536 project will provide water exchange and a navigation connection between the canal systems to the west and Packery Channel.

The bridge design will also include pedestrian walkways near the canal that will provide a safe crossing underneath Park Road 22.

