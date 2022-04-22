City officials work to increase water levels at West Guth duck pond

"These ponds are dependent upon rainfall at this point," said Water utilities Director Gabriel Ramirez.

Growing concern has been shown for West Guth duck pond as water levels continue to decrease.

April Guzman and her family came out to feed the animals at the duck pond, and were shocked to see how little water was left for the birds and turtles.

"I have never seen it like this," Guzman said.

3News contacted Corpus Christi Councilman Billy Lerma who came out and was highly disappointed by what he saw.

"It's a beautiful park. It was full of people during Easter and unfortunately the people who were here saw this and I'm really disappointed in that," Lerma said. "I'm disappointed in our Parks And Recreation City staff because somebody maintains this.

Lerma said he's going to try to work with City Manager Peter Zanoni and the new Parks Director to come up with new ways to keep the migratory bird sanctuary from losing to much water again.

Water utilities Director Gabriel Ramirez agrees that a solution needs to be found.

"These ponds are dependent upon rainfall at this point," Ramirez said. "We need to think about an alternative solution coming up in the future though."

Erica Karpesky and her son Colton we're glad to see water finally flowing into the pond.

"It's absolutely wonderful," Karpesky said "It's allowing the animals freshwater to drink to continue to allow everyone to enjoy this place."

City officials said it should be several days before enough water flows into the pond to fill it up.

