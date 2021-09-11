City officials work to pass ordinance to prevent water contamination

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the water boil alert back in 2016 is something that he has been working to solve to ensure it never happens again.

On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council met to try and sign off on a plan that's been in the works for nearly five years. It was back in December of 2016 when Corpus Christi made national headlines after a water boil alert threw the city into turmoil.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the water boil alert back in 2016 was something that he has been working to solve and make sure it never happens again.

It was then in December of 2016, when Corpus Christi residents were lined up for water again. The fourth water boil alert in 18 months had been issued, but this time everyone was told not to drink, shower or brush their teeth with city water. A chemical asphalt emulsifier known as Indulin 86 had leaked from an industrial site and into the water supply. The water ban lasted four days.

"I’ve been here two years and this has been on our list to do," Zanoni said. "And finally today we’re putting some more regulations in place that really should’ve been in place sometime ago."

On Nov. 9, City Council members were asked to pass an ordinance to require industrial facilities to have either a reduced pressure backflow device or an air gap attached to their city potable water meter.

"This puts in writing finally what our backflow prevention regulations are going to be," Zanoni said. "It protects our water supply and they know that so we have to make sure we have compliance."

Zanoni said the City has money to help the industry make the necessary back flow changes.

"The ones for industrial customers are a little more expensive, but I think they can manage it and will be there to help them if they need the help," Zanoni said.

District 3 Councilman Roland Barrera believes that the back flow regulation is a small price to be paid by industry so that another similar back flow incident like the one in 2016 doesn’t leave the city without water again.

"You think about all the lost revenue that the community has as a result of a challenge like that," Barrera said. "So even if it were, I doubt it’s like $100,000, but even if it were, think about the lost revenue of the rest of the community as a result of not having access to water."

In the end, City Council decided to table the matter until next Tuesday. City Manager Peter Zanoni said they want the ordinance to include language that will allow the city to shut the water off of any company which refuses to install the backflow preventer.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.