City opening first-dose vaccine registration at 10 a.m. for Tuesday clinic at Fairgrounds

Those who register must print or screenshot the QR code given.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City-County Health District is holding pre-registration for first-dose COVID-19 vaccines beginning at 10 a.m.

The clinic will be for Phase 1A and 1B residents.

5,000 first-dose vaccinations will be given tomorrow, Tuesday, February 23, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, -- 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard in Robstown.

Those who recently pre-registered by phone or online will receive a reverse alert with an appointment time and password for the vaccination clinic on Tuesday. There will be no first come first served service, the city said.. Patrons without an appointment will be turned away.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will hold an online pre-registration for a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Phase 1A & 1B.

Online Pre-Registration begins today at 10 AM:

💻 https://t.co/j5GO7uVHDO

— City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) February 22, 2021

Officials remind patrons to screenshot or print the QR code that is given upon registration.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.cctexas.com/vaccineregistration.

