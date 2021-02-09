City opens cooling centers due to extreme heat

A heat advisory will be in effect from 12 PM - 7 PM Thursday. Heat indices will climb to near 110.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is offering residents a way to stay cool in the summer heat.

Cooling centers will open today at the following locations:

Senior Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham 826-2330

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton 826-3139

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely 826-2345

8:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner 826-2340

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Northwest Senior Center 9725 Up River Road 826-2321

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Oveal Williams 1414 Martin Luther King 826-2306

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Zavala Activity Center 510 Osage 826-3099

7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Library 805 Comanche 826-7055 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library 4044 Greenwood 826-7055 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Janet F. Harte Public Library 2629 Waldron 826-7055 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library 3202 McKinzie 826-7055 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. Stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool clothing and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The City would also like to remind everyone about the precautions you can take to reduce your risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.

Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it’s cooler.

Take frequent breaks when working outside.

Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms begin to emerge, move to a cooler location, rest a few minutes and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.

Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.

