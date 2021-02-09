x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

City opens cooling centers due to extreme heat

A heat advisory will be in effect from 12 PM - 7 PM Thursday. Heat indices will climb to near 110.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is offering residents a way to stay cool in the summer heat. 

Cooling centers will open today at the following locations:

Senior Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center              654 Graham                           826-2330

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Broadmoor Senior Center               1651 Tarlton                          826-3139

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Garden Senior Center                      5325 Greely                           826-2345

8:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center                      3135 Swantner                      826-2340

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Northwest Senior Center                 9725 Up River Road             826-2321

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Oveal Williams                                  1414 Martin Luther King      826-2306

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Zavala Activity Center                      510 Osage                             826-3099

7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Library                      805 Comanche                    826-7055          10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library           4044 Greenwood                826-7055         10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Janet F. Harte Public Library                  2629 Waldron                      826-7055         10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library           3202 McKinzie                     826-7055            9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 12 PM - 7 PM Thursday. Heat indices will climb to near 110.

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. Stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool clothing and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The City would also like to remind everyone about the precautions you can take to reduce your risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

  • Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle. 
  • Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.
  • Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it’s cooler.
  • Take frequent breaks when working outside.
  • Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms begin to emerge, move to a cooler location, rest a few minutes and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.
  • Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 