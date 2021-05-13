City opens second COVID-19 vaccine location in anticipation of large crowds for new age group

The Greenwood Senior Center will be offering walk-in vaccines to those 12 and older.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District is expecting many parents to bring their children to get a vaccine now that the CDC has voted to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds.

The health district will open a second vaccine location today to break up the crowd that may show up to the La Palmera site to get their child vaccinated.

The Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive, will have a walk-through clinic Thursday and Friday to offset the possible large crowd.

The Greenwood Senior Center clinic will be open Thursday, May 13 through Friday, May 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The La Palmera site continues to be open for walk-in vaccines during mall hours. The clinic is located in the old Charming Charlies store.

Parents can also make their child a vaccination appointment through CVS.

