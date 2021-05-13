x
City opens second COVID-19 vaccine location in anticipation of large crowds for new age group

The Greenwood Senior Center will be offering walk-in vaccines to those 12 and older.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District is expecting many parents to bring their children to get a vaccine now that the CDC has voted to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds. 

The health district will open a second vaccine location today to break up the crowd that may show up to the La Palmera site to get their child vaccinated. 

RELATED: CDC accepts US advisers' endorsement of Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up

The Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive, will have a walk-through clinic Thursday and Friday to offset the possible large crowd.

The Greenwood Senior Center clinic will be open Thursday, May 13 through Friday, May 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The La Palmera site continues to be open for walk-in vaccines during mall hours. The clinic is located in the old Charming Charlies store. 

Parents can also make their child a vaccination appointment through CVS. 

