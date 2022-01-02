City opens warming centers in anticipation of cold weather

The centers are expected to stay open through the weekend, and residents are reminded that the centers are not open overnight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In anticipation of the colder weather, the City is opening their warming centers for those in need.

The City offers five warming centers that will open beginning Thursday afternoon through six in the evening. The centers are expected to stay open through the weekend, and residents are reminded that the centers are not open overnight.

Additionally, food will not be offered and pets will not be allowed inside.

