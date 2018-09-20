Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi outlined their newest bond proposal Thursday, which could raise property taxes by a penny.

It's a plan that is focused on street improvements.

The bond proposal contains a total of six propositions. Proposition A calls for $23 million to be spent on streets.

Propositions C through F focus on capitol improvements for parks and recreation, libraries and cultural facilities, public safety and public health.

Proposition B is another $14 million for additional streets.

Details of the bond proposal were presented Thursday at a meeting of the League of Women Voters.

The City's Public Works Director Valerie Gray said they want people to see the plan they have put together for infrastructure improvements.

"Particularly in the street programs, a lot of the construction underway, and the work that's going on," Gray said. "Pretty soon into 2019 we'll be finishing up quite a bit of the existing bond programs, and so we're pretty excited about keeping on track with keeping our streets in good condition as far as the arterials and the collectors go."

