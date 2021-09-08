Voice your opinion in city park survey

Officials are asking residents to fill out an online survey before the end of September to help them with their Parks Master Plan.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is looking for advice from residents on how to improve city parks.

Work is underway to develop what the city calls our Parks Master Plan. Officials are asking residents to fill out an online survey before the end of September to help them out.

The survey will allow residents to say what they want or do not want to see in their neighborhood parks.

