Voice your opinion in city park survey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is looking for advice from residents on how to improve city parks.
Work is underway to develop what the city calls our Parks Master Plan. Officials are asking residents to fill out an online survey before the end of September to help them out.
The survey will allow residents to say what they want or do not want to see in their neighborhood parks.
You can take the survey and view a 3D virtual tour, which can help explain the master plan process, by clicking here.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- City leaders say water supply could equal demand soon, new water source needed
- Monoclonal antibody treatment site seeing about 150 COVID-19 patients a day, health officials say
- City leaders approve $1.2 billion budget. Here's a breakdown.
- Coastal Bend school districts dealing with staffing shortages
- Widow details husband's death after not seeking treatment for COVID-19
- CCISD mandates indoor masks for 30 days beginning Aug. 26